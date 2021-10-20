Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2657
|High Score
|112
|Average
|36.39
|Strike Rate
|70.98
|100s
|3
|50s
|18
|6s
|8
|4s
|268
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|2315
|High Score
|105
|Average
|33.55
|Strike Rate
|87.85
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|12
|4s
|174
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|818
|High Score
|89
|Average
|27.26
|Strike Rate
|125.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|15
|4s
|79
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|187
|Not Out
|56
|Runs
|3758
|High Score
|89
|Average
|28.68
|Strike Rate
|127.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|71
|4s
|361
|Matches
|199
|Innings
|159
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|3878
|High Score
|105
|Average
|32.31
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|20
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|252
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|8223
|High Score
|213
|Average
|39.91
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|56
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|240
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.4
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|199
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.4
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.18
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0