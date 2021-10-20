                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age35 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches49
Innings86
Not Out13
Runs2657
High Score112
Average36.39
Strike Rate70.98
100s3
50s18
6s8
4s268
Matches117
Innings91
Not Out22
Runs2315
High Score105
Average33.55
Strike Rate87.85
100s2
50s11
6s12
4s174
Matches61
Innings42
Not Out12
Runs818
High Score89
Average27.26
Strike Rate125.26
100s0
50s3
6s15
4s79
Matches240
Innings187
Not Out56
Runs3758
High Score89
Average28.68
Strike Rate127.86
100s0
50s16
6s71
4s361
Matches199
Innings159
Not Out39
Runs3878
High Score105
Average32.31
Strike Rate
100s3
50s20
6s0
4s0
Matches161
Innings252
Not Out46
Runs8223
High Score213
Average39.91
Strike Rate
100s12
50s56
6s0
4s0
Matches49
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches117
Innings1
overs2
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches240
Innings1
overs0.4
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches199
Innings1
overs2
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches161
Innings2
overs3.4
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.18
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
