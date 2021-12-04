                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Upul Tharanga

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 6 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches31
Innings58
Not Out3
Runs1754
High Score165
Average31.89
Strike Rate54.60
100s3
50s8
6s9
4s239
Matches235
Innings223
Not Out17
Runs6951
High Score174
Average33.74
Strike Rate75.92
100s15
50s37
6s52
4s798
Matches26
Innings26
Not Out1
Runs407
High Score47
Average16.28
Strike Rate123.33
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s42
Matches136
Innings134
Not Out9
Runs3516
High Score124
Average28.12
Strike Rate126.15
100s2
50s19
6s114
4s387
Matches404
Innings387
Not Out24
Runs12581
High Score174
Average34.65
Strike Rate78.18
100s29
50s70
6s0
4s0
Matches155
Innings261
Not Out13
Runs9637
High Score265
Average38.85
Strike Rate
100s24
50s39
6s0
4s0
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches235
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches136
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches404
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches155
Innings0
overs3
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
