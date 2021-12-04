Upul Tharanga
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 6 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1754
|High Score
|165
|Average
|31.89
|Strike Rate
|54.60
|100s
|3
|50s
|8
|6s
|9
|4s
|239
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|223
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|6951
|High Score
|174
|Average
|33.74
|Strike Rate
|75.92
|100s
|15
|50s
|37
|6s
|52
|4s
|798
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|407
|High Score
|47
|Average
|16.28
|Strike Rate
|123.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|42
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3516
|High Score
|124
|Average
|28.12
|Strike Rate
|126.15
|100s
|2
|50s
|19
|6s
|114
|4s
|387
|Matches
|404
|Innings
|387
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|12581
|High Score
|174
|Average
|34.65
|Strike Rate
|78.18
|100s
|29
|50s
|70
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|155
|Innings
|261
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|9637
|High Score
|265
|Average
|38.85
|Strike Rate
|100s
|24
|50s
|39
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|404
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|155
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0