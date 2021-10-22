Shabir Noori
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|191
|High Score
|94
|Average
|19.10
|Strike Rate
|63.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|21
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|15
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|83.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|204
|High Score
|48
|Average
|11.33
|Strike Rate
|86.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|25
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|669
|High Score
|108
|Average
|21.58
|Strike Rate
|66.17
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|64
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1492
|High Score
|122
|Average
|26.64
|Strike Rate
|42.79
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|12
|4s
|196
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|7
|overs
|16
|Runs
|53
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|53.00
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0