                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shabir Noori

Shabir Noori
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs191
High Score94
Average19.10
Strike Rate63.66
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s21
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score15
Average15.00
Strike Rate83.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out1
Runs204
High Score48
Average11.33
Strike Rate86.80
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s25
Matches32
Innings32
Not Out1
Runs669
High Score108
Average21.58
Strike Rate66.17
100s1
50s1
6s15
4s64
Matches32
Innings57
Not Out1
Runs1492
High Score122
Average26.64
Strike Rate42.79
100s2
50s7
6s12
4s196
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings2
overs2
Runs22
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings7
overs16
Runs53
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average53.00
econ3.31
Strike Rate96.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.