Najeeb Tarakai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|27.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|258
|High Score
|90
|Average
|21.50
|Strike Rate
|122.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|13
|4s
|21
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|700
|High Score
|90
|Average
|21.21
|Strike Rate
|127.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|35
|4s
|65
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|553
|High Score
|121
|Average
|32.52
|Strike Rate
|89.19
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|23
|4s
|59
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2030
|High Score
|200
|Average
|47.20
|Strike Rate
|93.93
|100s
|6
|50s
|10
|6s
|104
|4s
|215
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|5
|overs
|34
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|36.75
|econ
|4.32
|Strike Rate
|51.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|29
|overs
|241.3
|Runs
|808
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/59
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|38.47
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0