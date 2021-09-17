                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Najeeb Tarakai

Najeeb Tarakai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate27.77
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs258
High Score90
Average21.50
Strike Rate122.85
100s0
50s1
6s13
4s21
Matches33
Innings33
Not Out0
Runs700
High Score90
Average21.21
Strike Rate127.50
100s0
50s3
6s35
4s65
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs553
High Score121
Average32.52
Strike Rate89.19
100s1
50s3
6s23
4s59
Matches24
Innings43
Not Out0
Runs2030
High Score200
Average47.20
Strike Rate93.93
100s6
50s10
6s104
4s215
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings1
overs3
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings5
overs34
Runs147
wickets4
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average36.75
econ4.32
Strike Rate51.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings29
overs241.3
Runs808
wickets21
bestinning4/59
bestmatch4/9
Average38.47
econ3.34
Strike Rate69.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
