Munir Ahmad
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|39.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|299
|High Score
|58
|Average
|24.91
|Strike Rate
|123.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|17
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1531
|High Score
|123
|Average
|61.24
|Strike Rate
|81.22
|100s
|5
|50s
|7
|6s
|21
|4s
|135
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2632
|High Score
|211
|Average
|48.74
|Strike Rate
|61.65
|100s
|9
|50s
|8
|6s
|26
|4s
|337
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|12.00
|econ
|10.28
|Strike Rate
|7.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.4
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0