Munir Ahmad

Munir Ahmad
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age26 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score12
Average6.50
Strike Rate39.39
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches21
Innings17
Not Out5
Runs299
High Score58
Average24.91
Strike Rate123.55
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s17
Matches39
Innings34
Not Out9
Runs1531
High Score123
Average61.24
Strike Rate81.22
100s5
50s7
6s21
4s135
Matches32
Innings57
Not Out3
Runs2632
High Score211
Average48.74
Strike Rate61.65
100s9
50s8
6s26
4s337
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings2
overs1.1
Runs12
wickets1
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average12.00
econ10.28
Strike Rate7.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings1
overs0.4
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
