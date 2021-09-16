Hashmatullah Shahidi
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|353
|High Score
|200
|Average
|58.83
|Strike Rate
|43.96
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|43
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1471
|High Score
|97
|Average
|34.20
|Strike Rate
|65.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|9
|4s
|126
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|48
|High Score
|36
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|87.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1281
|High Score
|97
|Average
|42.70
|Strike Rate
|122.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|34
|4s
|133
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1846
|High Score
|97
|Average
|32.38
|Strike Rate
|64.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|13
|4s
|149
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1489
|High Score
|200
|Average
|49.63
|Strike Rate
|52.48
|100s
|6
|50s
|4
|6s
|5
|4s
|215
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|25
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|7.00
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|12
|overs
|49.4
|Runs
|264
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/39
|bestmatch
|3/39
|Average
|52.80
|econ
|5.31
|Strike Rate
|59.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|15
|overs
|116
|Runs
|413
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|4/108
|Average
|29.50
|econ
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|49.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0