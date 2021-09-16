                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hashmatullah Shahidi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 9 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out4
Runs353
High Score200
Average58.83
Strike Rate43.96
100s1
50s1
6s1
4s43
Matches50
Innings50
Not Out7
Runs1471
High Score97
Average34.20
Strike Rate65.72
100s0
50s13
6s9
4s126
Matches6
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs48
High Score36
Average24.00
Strike Rate87.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches45
Innings42
Not Out12
Runs1281
High Score97
Average42.70
Strike Rate122.46
100s0
50s11
6s34
4s133
Matches66
Innings65
Not Out8
Runs1846
High Score97
Average32.38
Strike Rate64.14
100s0
50s16
6s13
4s149
Matches20
Innings36
Not Out6
Runs1489
High Score200
Average49.63
Strike Rate52.48
100s6
50s4
6s5
4s215
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings2
overs3
Runs25
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings2
overs4
Runs14
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average7.00
econ3.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings12
overs49.4
Runs264
wickets5
bestinning3/39
bestmatch3/39
Average52.80
econ5.31
Strike Rate59.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings15
overs116
Runs413
wickets14
bestinning2/33
bestmatch4/108
Average29.50
econ3.56
Strike Rate49.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
