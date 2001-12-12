                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age20 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs356
High Score87
Average44.50
Strike Rate46.29
100s0
50s3
6s4
4s41
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs155
High Score121
Average38.75
Strike Rate70.13
100s1
50s0
6s1
4s17
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs105
High Score36
Average15.00
Strike Rate116.66
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s10
Matches37
Innings32
Not Out8
Runs827
High Score96
Average34.45
Strike Rate132.53
100s0
50s6
6s35
4s67
Matches27
Innings26
Not Out5
Runs932
High Score127
Average44.38
Strike Rate76.01
100s4
50s2
6s22
4s82
Matches18
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs1156
High Score105
Average41.28
Strike Rate57.36
100s2
50s7
6s25
4s127
Matches4
Innings1
overs2
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average13.00
econ6.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings14
overs30.3
Runs266
wickets6
bestinning3/42
bestmatch3/42
Average44.33
econ8.72
Strike Rate30.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings10
overs51
Runs274
wickets8
bestinning2/12
bestmatch2/12
Average34.25
econ5.37
Strike Rate38.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings7
overs25
Runs74
wickets3
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average24.66
econ2.96
Strike Rate50.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
