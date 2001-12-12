Ibrahim Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|356
|High Score
|87
|Average
|44.50
|Strike Rate
|46.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|4
|4s
|41
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|155
|High Score
|121
|Average
|38.75
|Strike Rate
|70.13
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|17
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|36
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|116.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|10
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|827
|High Score
|96
|Average
|34.45
|Strike Rate
|132.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|35
|4s
|67
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|932
|High Score
|127
|Average
|44.38
|Strike Rate
|76.01
|100s
|4
|50s
|2
|6s
|22
|4s
|82
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1156
|High Score
|105
|Average
|41.28
|Strike Rate
|57.36
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|25
|4s
|127
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|14
|overs
|30.3
|Runs
|266
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/42
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|44.33
|econ
|8.72
|Strike Rate
|30.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|10
|overs
|51
|Runs
|274
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|Average
|34.25
|econ
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|38.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|7
|overs
|25
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|24.66
|econ
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0