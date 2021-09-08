                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Abbas
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches25
Innings36
Not Out16
Runs110
High Score29
Average5.50
Strike Rate17.02
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s12
Matches3
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches32
Innings10
Not Out7
Runs32
High Score15
Average10.66
Strike Rate152.38
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches55
Innings31
Not Out13
Runs137
High Score15
Average7.61
Strike Rate53.10
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s12
Matches141
Innings198
Not Out80
Runs768
High Score40
Average6.50
Strike Rate27.19
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s89
Matches25
Innings44
overs855.4
Runs2072
wickets90
bestinning5/33
bestmatch10/95
Average23.02
econ2.42
Strike Rate57.0
4W6
5W4
10W1
Matches3
Innings3
overs27
Runs153
wickets1
bestinning1/44
bestmatch1/44
Average153.00
econ5.66
Strike Rate162.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings31
overs113
Runs971
wickets26
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average37.34
econ8.59
Strike Rate26.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings55
overs448.5
Runs2191
wickets75
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average29.21
econ4.88
Strike Rate35.9
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings245
overs4513.1
Runs11818
wickets576
bestinning8/46
bestmatch14/93
Average20.51
econ2.61
Strike Rate47.0
4W23
5W39
10W11
