Mohammad Abbas
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 5 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|110
|High Score
|29
|Average
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|17.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|15
|Average
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|152.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|137
|High Score
|15
|Average
|7.61
|Strike Rate
|53.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|198
|Not Out
|80
|Runs
|768
|High Score
|40
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|27.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|89
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|44
|overs
|855.4
|Runs
|2072
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|10/95
|Average
|23.02
|econ
|2.42
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|27
|Runs
|153
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/44
|bestmatch
|1/44
|Average
|153.00
|econ
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|162.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|overs
|113
|Runs
|971
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|37.34
|econ
|8.59
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|55
|overs
|448.5
|Runs
|2191
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|29.21
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|245
|overs
|4513.1
|Runs
|11818
|wickets
|576
|bestinning
|8/46
|bestmatch
|14/93
|Average
|20.51
|econ
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|47.0
|4W
|23
|5W
|39
|10W
|11