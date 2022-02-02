Sohail Akhtar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|1747
|High Score
|100
|Average
|27.29
|Strike Rate
|125.77
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|77
|4s
|156
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|330
|High Score
|85
|Average
|25.38
|Strike Rate
|107.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|15
|4s
|25
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|603
|High Score
|94
|Average
|28.71
|Strike Rate
|74.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|19
|4s
|71
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|16
|overs
|31.1
|Runs
|318
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/38
|bestmatch
|2/38
|Average
|63.60
|econ
|10.20
|Strike Rate
|37.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|8
|overs
|30
|Runs
|186
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|46.50
|econ
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|19
|overs
|146
|Runs
|521
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|5/81
|Average
|28.94
|econ
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|48.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0