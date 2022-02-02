                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sohail Akhtar

Sohail Akhtar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches88
Innings84
Not Out20
Runs1747
High Score100
Average27.29
Strike Rate125.77
100s1
50s7
6s77
4s156
Matches14
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs330
High Score85
Average25.38
Strike Rate107.14
100s0
50s2
6s15
4s25
Matches12
Innings22
Not Out1
Runs603
High Score94
Average28.71
Strike Rate74.90
100s0
50s5
6s19
4s71
Matches88
Innings16
overs31.1
Runs318
wickets5
bestinning2/38
bestmatch2/38
Average63.60
econ10.20
Strike Rate37.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings8
overs30
Runs186
wickets4
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average46.50
econ6.20
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings19
overs146
Runs521
wickets18
bestinning5/45
bestmatch5/81
Average28.94
econ3.56
Strike Rate48.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.