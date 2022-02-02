Muhammad Akhlaq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|443
|High Score
|62
|Average
|20.13
|Strike Rate
|134.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|24
|4s
|34
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|935
|High Score
|117
|Average
|33.39
|Strike Rate
|78.70
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|18
|4s
|73
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1049
|High Score
|81
|Average
|25.58
|Strike Rate
|53.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|10
|4s
|144
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.4
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.37
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0