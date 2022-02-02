                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Muhammad Akhlaq

Muhammad Akhlaq
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age29 years, 9 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches26
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs443
High Score62
Average20.13
Strike Rate134.24
100s0
50s4
6s24
4s34
Matches31
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs935
High Score117
Average33.39
Strike Rate78.70
100s2
50s6
6s18
4s73
Matches24
Innings45
Not Out4
Runs1049
High Score81
Average25.58
Strike Rate53.00
100s0
50s7
6s10
4s144
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings1
overs0.4
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings4
overs8
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.37
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
