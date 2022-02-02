Zeeshan Ashraf
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 3 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|950
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.26
|Strike Rate
|126.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|33
|4s
|101
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|928
|High Score
|166
|Average
|32.00
|Strike Rate
|93.07
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|11
|4s
|132
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1794
|High Score
|141
|Average
|29.40
|Strike Rate
|62.27
|100s
|6
|50s
|5
|6s
|37
|4s
|237
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0