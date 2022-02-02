                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Zeeshan Ashraf

Zeeshan Ashraf
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age30 years, 3 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches60
Innings56
Not Out4
Runs950
High Score73
Average18.26
Strike Rate126.66
100s0
50s5
6s33
4s101
Matches30
Innings30
Not Out1
Runs928
High Score166
Average32.00
Strike Rate93.07
100s1
50s6
6s11
4s132
Matches34
Innings61
Not Out0
Runs1794
High Score141
Average29.40
Strike Rate62.27
100s6
50s5
6s37
4s237
Matches60
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
