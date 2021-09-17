Michael Leask
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|881
|High Score
|85
|Average
|24.47
|Strike Rate
|113.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|35
|4s
|75
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|454
|High Score
|58
|Average
|14.64
|Strike Rate
|126.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|22
|4s
|32
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|595
|High Score
|58
|Average
|13.22
|Strike Rate
|126.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|30
|4s
|43
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1178
|High Score
|110
|Average
|22.22
|Strike Rate
|114.59
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|45
|4s
|104
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|95
|High Score
|58
|Average
|31.66
|Strike Rate
|80.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|48
|overs
|302.2
|Runs
|1527
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|4/37
|bestmatch
|4/37
|Average
|37.24
|econ
|5.05
|Strike Rate
|44.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|33
|overs
|86.3
|Runs
|701
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|26.96
|econ
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|19.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|42
|overs
|107.3
|Runs
|863
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|25.38
|econ
|8.02
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|68
|overs
|412.1
|Runs
|2146
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|4/37
|bestmatch
|4/37
|Average
|37.00
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|42.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|21.3
|Runs
|131
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/40
|bestmatch
|3/113
|Average
|43.66
|econ
|6.09
|Strike Rate
|43.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0