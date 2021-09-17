                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Michael Leask

Michael Leask
NationalityScotland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age31 years, 9 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches54
Innings45
Not Out9
Runs881
High Score85
Average24.47
Strike Rate113.82
100s0
50s6
6s35
4s75
Matches45
Innings35
Not Out4
Runs454
High Score58
Average14.64
Strike Rate126.81
100s0
50s1
6s22
4s32
Matches66
Innings51
Not Out6
Runs595
High Score58
Average13.22
Strike Rate126.86
100s0
50s1
6s30
4s43
Matches80
Innings63
Not Out10
Runs1178
High Score110
Average22.22
Strike Rate114.59
100s1
50s6
6s45
4s104
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs95
High Score58
Average31.66
Strike Rate80.50
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s14
Matches54
Innings48
overs302.2
Runs1527
wickets41
bestinning4/37
bestmatch4/37
Average37.24
econ5.05
Strike Rate44.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings33
overs86.3
Runs701
wickets26
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average26.96
econ8.10
Strike Rate19.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings42
overs107.3
Runs863
wickets34
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average25.38
econ8.02
Strike Rate18.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings68
overs412.1
Runs2146
wickets58
bestinning4/37
bestmatch4/37
Average37.00
econ5.20
Strike Rate42.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs21.3
Runs131
wickets3
bestinning2/40
bestmatch3/113
Average43.66
econ6.09
Strike Rate43.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
