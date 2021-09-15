Kusal Perera
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1177
|High Score
|153
|Average
|30.97
|Strike Rate
|72.25
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|12
|4s
|151
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|3071
|High Score
|135
|Average
|31.65
|Strike Rate
|92.27
|100s
|6
|50s
|15
|6s
|50
|4s
|333
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1539
|High Score
|84
|Average
|26.53
|Strike Rate
|131.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|51
|4s
|144
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2800
|High Score
|87
|Average
|23.33
|Strike Rate
|130.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|21
|6s
|104
|4s
|261
|Matches
|183
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|5659
|High Score
|161
|Average
|35.14
|Strike Rate
|93.27
|100s
|11
|50s
|32
|6s
|112
|4s
|601
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|128
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|4949
|High Score
|336
|Average
|41.58
|Strike Rate
|81.51
|100s
|13
|50s
|22
|6s
|112
|4s
|551
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|183
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0