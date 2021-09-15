                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born
Age32 years, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches22
Innings41
Not Out3
Runs1177
High Score153
Average30.97
Strike Rate72.25
100s2
50s7
6s12
4s151
Matches107
Innings102
Not Out5
Runs3071
High Score135
Average31.65
Strike Rate92.27
100s6
50s15
6s50
4s333
Matches60
Innings59
Not Out1
Runs1539
High Score84
Average26.53
Strike Rate131.31
100s0
50s12
6s51
4s144
Matches129
Innings125
Not Out5
Runs2800
High Score87
Average23.33
Strike Rate130.29
100s0
50s21
6s104
4s261
Matches183
Innings175
Not Out14
Runs5659
High Score161
Average35.14
Strike Rate93.27
100s11
50s32
6s112
4s601
Matches76
Innings128
Not Out9
Runs4949
High Score336
Average41.58
Strike Rate81.51
100s13
50s22
6s112
4s551
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches129
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches183
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
