Scott McKechnie
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|29
|Average
|15.42
|Strike Rate
|55.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|244
|High Score
|44
|Average
|17.42
|Strike Rate
|95.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|16
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|248
|High Score
|37
|Average
|19.07
|Strike Rate
|66.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0