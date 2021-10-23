Ehsan Khan
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|102
|High Score
|27
|Average
|11.33
|Strike Rate
|44.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|197
|High Score
|42
|Average
|17.90
|Strike Rate
|113.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|11
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|422
|High Score
|44
|Average
|16.88
|Strike Rate
|60.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|80
|High Score
|30
|Average
|13.33
|Strike Rate
|37.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|134.3
|Runs
|594
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/33
|bestmatch
|4/33
|Average
|20.48
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|27.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|109
|Runs
|661
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|18.88
|econ
|6.06
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|0
|overs
|386.3
|Runs
|1656
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|20.44
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|28.6
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|overs
|111.5
|Runs
|390
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|5/13
|bestmatch
|8/79
|Average
|35.45
|econ
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|61.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0