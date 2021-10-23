                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ehsan Khan

Ehsan Khan
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBowlers
Born
Age37 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches15
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs102
High Score27
Average11.33
Strike Rate44.73
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches30
Innings20
Not Out9
Runs197
High Score42
Average17.90
Strike Rate113.87
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s11
Matches30
Innings20
Not Out9
Runs197
High Score42
Average17.90
Strike Rate113.87
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s11
Matches46
Innings38
Not Out13
Runs422
High Score44
Average16.88
Strike Rate60.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs80
High Score30
Average13.33
Strike Rate37.38
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches15
Innings15
overs134.3
Runs594
wickets29
bestinning4/33
bestmatch4/33
Average20.48
econ4.41
Strike Rate27.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs109
Runs661
wickets35
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average18.88
econ6.06
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs109
Runs661
wickets35
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average18.88
econ6.06
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings0
overs386.3
Runs1656
wickets81
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average20.44
econ4.28
Strike Rate28.6
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches4
Innings7
overs111.5
Runs390
wickets11
bestinning5/13
bestmatch8/79
Average35.45
econ3.48
Strike Rate61.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
