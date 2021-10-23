Shahid Wasif
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|45
|Average
|11.57
|Strike Rate
|49.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|300
|High Score
|50
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|108.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|21
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|359
|High Score
|68
|Average
|17.09
|Strike Rate
|59.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|37
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0