                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Irfan Ahmed

Irfan Ahmed
NationalityHong Kong
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age32 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs99
High Score37
Average16.50
Strike Rate79.20
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s14
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs76
High Score34
Average9.50
Strike Rate91.56
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s4
Matches32
Innings32
Not Out2
Runs789
High Score100
Average26.30
Strike Rate124.64
100s1
50s6
6s34
4s64
Matches21
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs612
High Score100
Average32.21
Strike Rate80.73
100s1
50s3
6s20
4s61
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score13
Average6.00
Strike Rate32.87
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings6
overs48.2
Runs299
wickets8
bestinning3/51
bestmatch3/51
Average37.37
econ6.18
Strike Rate36.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs27
Runs190
wickets11
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average17.27
econ7.03
Strike Rate14.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings28
overs85.4
Runs632
wickets24
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average26.33
econ7.37
Strike Rate21.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings21
overs165.2
Runs893
wickets25
bestinning3/51
bestmatch3/51
Average35.72
econ5.40
Strike Rate39.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs22.1
Runs95
wickets3
bestinning2/29
bestmatch
Average31.66
econ4.28
Strike Rate44.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.