Irfan Ahmed
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|99
|High Score
|37
|Average
|16.50
|Strike Rate
|79.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|14
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|76
|High Score
|34
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|91.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|4
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|789
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.30
|Strike Rate
|124.64
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|34
|4s
|64
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|612
|High Score
|100
|Average
|32.21
|Strike Rate
|80.73
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|20
|4s
|61
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|13
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|32.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|48.2
|Runs
|299
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/51
|bestmatch
|3/51
|Average
|37.37
|econ
|6.18
|Strike Rate
|36.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|27
|Runs
|190
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|17.27
|econ
|7.03
|Strike Rate
|14.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|28
|overs
|85.4
|Runs
|632
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|26.33
|econ
|7.37
|Strike Rate
|21.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|165.2
|Runs
|893
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/51
|bestmatch
|3/51
|Average
|35.72
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|39.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|22.1
|Runs
|95
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.66
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|44.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0