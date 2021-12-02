Jermaine Blackwood
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2566
|High Score
|112
|Average
|31.29
|Strike Rate
|54.37
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|33
|4s
|305
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|12
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|56.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|357
|High Score
|74
|Average
|17.85
|Strike Rate
|91.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|13
|4s
|25
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1467
|High Score
|119
|Average
|27.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|233
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|7419
|High Score
|248
|Average
|33.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|48
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|18
|overs
|69.4
|Runs
|242
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/65
|Average
|60.50
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|104.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/38
|bestmatch
|1/38
|Average
|81.00
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|90.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|62
|overs
|254.4
|Runs
|839
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/39
|bestmatch
|3/44
|Average
|49.35
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|89.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0