                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jermaine Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches48
Innings87
Not Out5
Runs2566
High Score112
Average31.29
Strike Rate54.37
100s3
50s16
6s33
4s305
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs23
High Score12
Average11.50
Strike Rate56.09
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches27
Innings23
Not Out3
Runs357
High Score74
Average17.85
Strike Rate91.07
100s0
50s1
6s13
4s25
Matches60
Innings58
Not Out5
Runs1467
High Score119
Average27.67
Strike Rate
100s3
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches127
Innings233
Not Out10
Runs7419
High Score248
Average33.26
Strike Rate
100s8
50s48
6s0
4s0
Matches48
Innings18
overs69.4
Runs242
wickets4
bestinning2/14
bestmatch2/65
Average60.50
econ3.47
Strike Rate104.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings1
overs3
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings4
overs15
Runs81
wickets1
bestinning1/38
bestmatch1/38
Average81.00
econ5.40
Strike Rate90.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches127
Innings62
overs254.4
Runs839
wickets17
bestinning3/39
bestmatch3/44
Average49.35
econ3.29
Strike Rate89.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

