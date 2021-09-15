                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shai Hope

Shai Hope
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age28 years, 9 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches38
Innings72
Not Out3
Runs1726
High Score147
Average25.01
Strike Rate41.85
100s2
50s5
6s6
4s199
Matches104
Innings99
Not Out11
Runs4308
High Score170
Average48.95
Strike Rate74.68
100s13
50s21
6s62
4s360
Matches19
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs304
High Score55
Average17.88
Strike Rate121.11
100s0
50s2
6s10
4s32
Matches54
Innings51
Not Out1
Runs979
High Score88
Average19.58
Strike Rate117.24
100s0
50s3
6s34
4s83
Matches132
Innings127
Not Out11
Runs5521
High Score170
Average47.59
Strike Rate74.45
100s16
50s30
6s85
4s456
Matches67
Innings119
Not Out8
Runs3832
High Score215
Average34.52
Strike Rate44.40
100s9
50s13
6s20
4s414
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings1
overs2
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

