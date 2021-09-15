Shai Hope
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 9 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1726
|High Score
|147
|Average
|25.01
|Strike Rate
|41.85
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|6
|4s
|199
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|4308
|High Score
|170
|Average
|48.95
|Strike Rate
|74.68
|100s
|13
|50s
|21
|6s
|62
|4s
|360
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|304
|High Score
|55
|Average
|17.88
|Strike Rate
|121.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|32
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|979
|High Score
|88
|Average
|19.58
|Strike Rate
|117.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|34
|4s
|83
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|5521
|High Score
|170
|Average
|47.59
|Strike Rate
|74.45
|100s
|16
|50s
|30
|6s
|85
|4s
|456
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|119
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3832
|High Score
|215
|Average
|34.52
|Strike Rate
|44.40
|100s
|9
|50s
|13
|6s
|20
|4s
|414
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0