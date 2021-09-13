                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Trent Boult

Trent Boult
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches78
Innings94
Not Out46
Runs759
High Score52
Average15.81
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s1
6s30
4s82
Matches96
Innings42
Not Out23
Runs176
High Score21
Average9.26
Strike Rate76.85
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s17
Matches46
Innings11
Not Out6
Runs30
High Score8
Average6.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches167
Innings40
Not Out27
Runs107
High Score17
Average8.23
Strike Rate93.04
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches125
Innings56
Not Out28
Runs231
High Score21
Average8.25
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s21
Matches113
Innings136
Not Out56
Runs1212
High Score61
Average15.15
Strike Rate55.64
100s0
50s2
6s45
4s137
Matches78
Innings149
overs2902.5
Runs8717
wickets317
bestinning6/30
bestmatch10/80
Average27.49
econ3.00
Strike Rate54.9
4W18
5W10
10W1
Matches96
Innings96
overs878.5
Runs4381
wickets177
bestinning7/34
bestmatch7/34
Average24.75
econ4.98
Strike Rate29.7
4W8
5W5
10W0
Matches46
Innings46
overs173.3
Runs1402
wickets63
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average22.25
econ8.08
Strike Rate16.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings167
overs616
Runs5011
wickets193
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average25.96
econ8.13
Strike Rate19.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches125
Innings123
overs1118.4
Runs5610
wickets219
bestinning7/34
bestmatch7/34
Average25.61
econ5.01
Strike Rate30.6
4W10
5W5
10W0
Matches113
Innings206
overs3908.5
Runs11634
wickets433
bestinning6/30
bestmatch10/80
Average26.86
econ2.97
Strike Rate54.1
4W21
5W18
10W1
