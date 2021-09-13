Trent Boult
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|759
|High Score
|52
|Average
|15.81
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|30
|4s
|82
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|176
|High Score
|21
|Average
|9.26
|Strike Rate
|76.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|17
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|8
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|107
|High Score
|17
|Average
|8.23
|Strike Rate
|93.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|231
|High Score
|21
|Average
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|21
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|56
|Runs
|1212
|High Score
|61
|Average
|15.15
|Strike Rate
|55.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|45
|4s
|137
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|149
|overs
|2902.5
|Runs
|8717
|wickets
|317
|bestinning
|6/30
|bestmatch
|10/80
|Average
|27.49
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|54.9
|4W
|18
|5W
|10
|10W
|1
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|96
|overs
|878.5
|Runs
|4381
|wickets
|177
|bestinning
|7/34
|bestmatch
|7/34
|Average
|24.75
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|29.7
|4W
|8
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|46
|overs
|173.3
|Runs
|1402
|wickets
|63
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|22.25
|econ
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|167
|overs
|616
|Runs
|5011
|wickets
|193
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|25.96
|econ
|8.13
|Strike Rate
|19.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|123
|overs
|1118.4
|Runs
|5610
|wickets
|219
|bestinning
|7/34
|bestmatch
|7/34
|Average
|25.61
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|30.6
|4W
|10
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|206
|overs
|3908.5
|Runs
|11634
|wickets
|433
|bestinning
|6/30
|bestmatch
|10/80
|Average
|26.86
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|54.1
|4W
|21
|5W
|18
|10W
|1