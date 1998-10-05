Dhananjaya Lakshan
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|22.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|547
|High Score
|63
|Average
|14.39
|Strike Rate
|120.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|19
|4s
|43
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1028
|High Score
|106
|Average
|34.26
|Strike Rate
|99.61
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|25
|4s
|109
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|914
|High Score
|141
|Average
|28.56
|Strike Rate
|66.86
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|14
|4s
|99
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|35
|overs
|94.5
|Runs
|826
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|23.60
|econ
|8.71
|Strike Rate
|16.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|28
|overs
|130
|Runs
|769
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|29.57
|econ
|5.91
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|27
|overs
|198.3
|Runs
|719
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/50
|Average
|32.68
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|54.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0