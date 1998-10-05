                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dhananjaya Lakshan

Dhananjaya Lakshan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate22.22
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches50
Innings43
Not Out5
Runs547
High Score63
Average14.39
Strike Rate120.75
100s0
50s2
6s19
4s43
Matches37
Innings35
Not Out5
Runs1028
High Score106
Average34.26
Strike Rate99.61
100s1
50s8
6s25
4s109
Matches20
Innings35
Not Out3
Runs914
High Score141
Average28.56
Strike Rate66.86
100s2
50s3
6s14
4s99
Matches1
Innings1
overs2
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings35
overs94.5
Runs826
wickets35
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average23.60
econ8.71
Strike Rate16.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings28
overs130
Runs769
wickets26
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/37
Average29.57
econ5.91
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings27
overs198.3
Runs719
wickets22
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/50
Average32.68
econ3.62
Strike Rate54.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
