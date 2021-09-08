Moin Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 11 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2741
|High Score
|137
|Average
|28.55
|Strike Rate
|51.11
|100s
|4
|50s
|15
|6s
|27
|4s
|334
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|41
|Runs
|3266
|High Score
|72
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|81.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|61
|4s
|218
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|221
|High Score
|112
|Average
|44.20
|Strike Rate
|156.73
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|20
|Matches
|357
|Innings
|281
|Not Out
|68
|Runs
|5998
|High Score
|174
|Average
|28.15
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|22
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|297
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|8189
|High Score
|200
|Average
|30.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|40
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|357
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|0
|overs
|10
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/78
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.50
|econ
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0