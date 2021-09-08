                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Moin Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 11 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches69
Innings104
Not Out8
Runs2741
High Score137
Average28.55
Strike Rate51.11
100s4
50s15
6s27
4s334
Matches219
Innings183
Not Out41
Runs3266
High Score72
Average23.00
Strike Rate81.30
100s0
50s12
6s61
4s218
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs221
High Score112
Average44.20
Strike Rate156.73
100s1
50s0
6s7
4s20
Matches357
Innings281
Not Out68
Runs5998
High Score174
Average28.15
Strike Rate
100s4
50s22
6s0
4s0
Matches206
Innings297
Not Out30
Runs8189
High Score200
Average30.67
Strike Rate
100s14
50s40
6s0
4s0
Matches69
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches219
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches357
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches206
Innings0
overs10
Runs81
wickets2
bestinning2/78
bestmatch
Average40.50
econ8.10
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
