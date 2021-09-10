                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches168
Innings287
Not Out29
Runs13378
High Score257
Average51.85
Strike Rate58.72
100s41
50s62
6s73
4s1509
Matches375
Innings365
Not Out39
Runs13704
High Score164
Average42.03
Strike Rate80.39
100s30
50s82
6s162
4s1231
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs401
High Score98
Average28.64
Strike Rate132.78
100s0
50s2
6s11
4s41
Matches48
Innings43
Not Out3
Runs909
High Score98
Average22.72
Strike Rate110.98
100s0
50s5
6s25
4s75
Matches456
Innings445
Not Out53
Runs16363
High Score164
Average41.74
Strike Rate
100s34
50s99
6s0
4s0
Matches289
Innings494
Not Out62
Runs24150
High Score257
Average55.90
Strike Rate
100s82
50s106
6s0
4s0
Matches168
Innings36
overs97.5
Runs276
wickets5
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average55.20
econ2.82
Strike Rate117.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches375
Innings5
overs25
Runs104
wickets3
bestinning1/12
bestmatch1/12
Average34.66
econ4.16
Strike Rate50.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings2
overs2
Runs23
wickets1
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/11
Average23.00
econ11.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches456
Innings0
overs58.1
Runs269
wickets8
bestinning3/34
bestmatch3/34
Average33.62
econ4.62
Strike Rate43.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches289
Innings0
overs251
Runs813
wickets14
bestinning2/10
bestmatch
Average58.07
econ3.23
Strike Rate107.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.