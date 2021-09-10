Ricky Ponting
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|287
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|13378
|High Score
|257
|Average
|51.85
|Strike Rate
|58.72
|100s
|41
|50s
|62
|6s
|73
|4s
|1509
|Matches
|375
|Innings
|365
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|13704
|High Score
|164
|Average
|42.03
|Strike Rate
|80.39
|100s
|30
|50s
|82
|6s
|162
|4s
|1231
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|401
|High Score
|98
|Average
|28.64
|Strike Rate
|132.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|11
|4s
|41
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|909
|High Score
|98
|Average
|22.72
|Strike Rate
|110.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|25
|4s
|75
|Matches
|456
|Innings
|445
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|16363
|High Score
|164
|Average
|41.74
|Strike Rate
|100s
|34
|50s
|99
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|289
|Innings
|494
|Not Out
|62
|Runs
|24150
|High Score
|257
|Average
|55.90
|Strike Rate
|100s
|82
|50s
|106
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|36
|overs
|97.5
|Runs
|276
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|55.20
|econ
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|117.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|375
|Innings
|5
|overs
|25
|Runs
|104
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/12
|Average
|34.66
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/11
|Average
|23.00
|econ
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|456
|Innings
|0
|overs
|58.1
|Runs
|269
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/34
|bestmatch
|3/34
|Average
|33.62
|econ
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|43.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|289
|Innings
|0
|overs
|251
|Runs
|813
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|Average
|58.07
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|107.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0