Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 1 month16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches113
Innings188
Not Out17
Runs7212
High Score239
Average42.17
Strike Rate51.25
100s16
50s35
6s57
4s900
Matches311
Innings300
Not Out23
Runs11363
High Score183
Average41.02
Strike Rate73.70
100s22
50s72
6s190
4s1122
Matches77
Innings73
Not Out4
Runs1726
High Score91
Average25.01
Strike Rate107.00
100s0
50s8
6s51
4s184
Matches437
Innings421
Not Out43
Runs15622
High Score183
Average41.32
Strike Rate
100s31
50s97
6s0
4s0
Matches254
Innings399
Not Out44
Runs15687
High Score239
Average44.18
Strike Rate
100s33
50s89
6s0
4s0
Matches113
Innings99
overs519.3
Runs1681
wickets32
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/37
Average52.53
econ3.23
Strike Rate97.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches311
Innings171
overs760.1
Runs3849
wickets100
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average38.49
econ5.06
Strike Rate45.60
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches77
Innings37
overs95.3
Runs756
wickets29
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average26.06
econ7.91
Strike Rate19.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches437
Innings0
overs1366.3
Runs6646
wickets171
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average38.86
econ4.86
Strike Rate47.90
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches254
Innings0
overs1851.2
Runs6099
wickets167
bestinning6/46
bestmatch
Average36.52
econ3.29
Strike Rate66.5
4W0
5W4
10W0
