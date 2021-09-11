Sourav Ganguly
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 1 month16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|188
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|7212
|High Score
|239
|Average
|42.17
|Strike Rate
|51.25
|100s
|16
|50s
|35
|6s
|57
|4s
|900
|Matches
|311
|Innings
|300
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|11363
|High Score
|183
|Average
|41.02
|Strike Rate
|73.70
|100s
|22
|50s
|72
|6s
|190
|4s
|1122
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1726
|High Score
|91
|Average
|25.01
|Strike Rate
|107.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|51
|4s
|184
|Matches
|437
|Innings
|421
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|15622
|High Score
|183
|Average
|41.32
|Strike Rate
|100s
|31
|50s
|97
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|254
|Innings
|399
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|15687
|High Score
|239
|Average
|44.18
|Strike Rate
|100s
|33
|50s
|89
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|99
|overs
|519.3
|Runs
|1681
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|52.53
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|97.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|311
|Innings
|171
|overs
|760.1
|Runs
|3849
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|38.49
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|45.60
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|37
|overs
|95.3
|Runs
|756
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|26.06
|econ
|7.91
|Strike Rate
|19.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|437
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1366.3
|Runs
|6646
|wickets
|171
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|38.86
|econ
|4.86
|Strike Rate
|47.90
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|254
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1851.2
|Runs
|6099
|wickets
|167
|bestinning
|6/46
|bestmatch
|Average
|36.52
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|66.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|4
|10W
|0