Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age52 years, 6 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches124
Innings138
Not Out51
Runs641
High Score61
Average7.36
Strike Rate40.82
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s51
Matches250
Innings68
Not Out38
Runs115
High Score11
Average3.83
Strike Rate48.72
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate41.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs9
High Score5
Average3.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches305
Innings80
Not Out43
Runs124
High Score11
Average3.35
Strike Rate45.92
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches189
Innings193
Not Out67
Runs977
High Score61
Average7.75
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches124
Innings243
overs4874.4
Runs12186
wickets563
bestinning8/24
bestmatch10/27
Average21.64
econ2.49
Strike Rate51.90
4W28
5W29
10W3
Matches250
Innings248
overs2161.4
Runs8391
wickets381
bestinning7/15
bestmatch7/15
Average22.02
econ3.88
Strike Rate34.00
4W9
5W7
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs8
Runs79
wickets5
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/31
Average15.80
econ9.87
Strike Rate9.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings19
overs72
Runs492
wickets20
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average24.60
econ6.83
Strike Rate21.60
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches305
Innings0
overs2634.4
Runs10004
wickets463
bestinning7/15
bestmatch7/15
Average21.60
econ3.79
Strike Rate34.10
4W15
5W7
10W0
Matches189
Innings0
overs6959.5
Runs17414
wickets835
bestinning8/24
bestmatch
Average20.85
econ2.50
Strike Rate50.0
4W0
5W42
10W7
