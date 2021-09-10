Glenn McGrath
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 6 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|138
|Not Out
|51
|Runs
|641
|High Score
|61
|Average
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|40.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|51
|Matches
|250
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|115
|High Score
|11
|Average
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|48.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|41.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|5
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|305
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|124
|High Score
|11
|Average
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|45.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|193
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|977
|High Score
|61
|Average
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|243
|overs
|4874.4
|Runs
|12186
|wickets
|563
|bestinning
|8/24
|bestmatch
|10/27
|Average
|21.64
|econ
|2.49
|Strike Rate
|51.90
|4W
|28
|5W
|29
|10W
|3
|Matches
|250
|Innings
|248
|overs
|2161.4
|Runs
|8391
|wickets
|381
|bestinning
|7/15
|bestmatch
|7/15
|Average
|22.02
|econ
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|34.00
|4W
|9
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|8
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|Average
|15.80
|econ
|9.87
|Strike Rate
|9.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|72
|Runs
|492
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|24.60
|econ
|6.83
|Strike Rate
|21.60
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|305
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2634.4
|Runs
|10004
|wickets
|463
|bestinning
|7/15
|bestmatch
|7/15
|Average
|21.60
|econ
|3.79
|Strike Rate
|34.10
|4W
|15
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6959.5
|Runs
|17414
|wickets
|835
|bestinning
|8/24
|bestmatch
|Average
|20.85
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|42
|10W
|7