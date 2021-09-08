Saqlain Mushtaq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 7 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|927
|High Score
|101
|Average
|14.48
|Strike Rate
|25.72
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|7
|4s
|82
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|711
|High Score
|37
|Average
|11.85
|Strike Rate
|49.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|45
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|14
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|323
|Innings
|182
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|1339
|High Score
|38
|Average
|11.64
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|263
|Not Out
|59
|Runs
|3405
|High Score
|101
|Average
|16.69
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|86
|overs
|2345
|Runs
|6206
|wickets
|208
|bestinning
|8/164
|bestmatch
|10/155
|Average
|29.83
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|67.60
|4W
|12
|5W
|13
|10W
|3
|Matches
|169
|Innings
|165
|overs
|1461.4
|Runs
|6275
|wickets
|288
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|21.78
|econ
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|30.40
|4W
|11
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|35
|Runs
|265
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|18.92
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|15.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|323
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2677
|Runs
|11261
|wickets
|478
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|23.55
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|33.60
|4W
|16
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|0
|overs
|7439
|Runs
|19630
|wickets
|833
|bestinning
|8/65
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.56
|econ
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|53.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|60
|10W
|15