Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age45 years, 7 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches49
Innings78
Not Out14
Runs927
High Score101
Average14.48
Strike Rate25.72
100s1
50s2
6s7
4s82
Matches169
Innings98
Not Out38
Runs711
High Score37
Average11.85
Strike Rate49.58
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s45
Matches9
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score14
Average6.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches323
Innings182
Not Out67
Runs1339
High Score38
Average11.64
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches194
Innings263
Not Out59
Runs3405
High Score101
Average16.69
Strike Rate
100s1
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches49
Innings86
overs2345
Runs6206
wickets208
bestinning8/164
bestmatch10/155
Average29.83
econ2.64
Strike Rate67.60
4W12
5W13
10W3
Matches169
Innings165
overs1461.4
Runs6275
wickets288
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average21.78
econ4.29
Strike Rate30.40
4W11
5W6
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs35
Runs265
wickets14
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average18.92
econ7.57
Strike Rate15.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches323
Innings0
overs2677
Runs11261
wickets478
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average23.55
econ4.20
Strike Rate33.60
4W16
5W7
10W0
Matches194
Innings0
overs7439
Runs19630
wickets833
bestinning8/65
bestmatch
Average23.56
econ2.63
Strike Rate53.5
4W0
5W60
10W15
