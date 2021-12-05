                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Daryn Dupavillon

Daryn Dupavillon
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs17
High Score17
Average17.00
Strike Rate170.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches31
Innings9
Not Out6
Runs19
High Score8
Average6.33
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches29
Innings15
Not Out9
Runs91
High Score24
Average15.16
Strike Rate97.84
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s8
Matches69
Innings76
Not Out19
Runs789
High Score44
Average13.84
Strike Rate59.63
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s108
Matches2
Innings2
overs11
Runs51
wickets1
bestinning1/21
bestmatch1/21
Average51.00
econ4.63
Strike Rate66.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings30
overs102
Runs715
wickets36
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average19.86
econ7.00
Strike Rate17.0
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings28
overs220.3
Runs1100
wickets40
bestinning6/28
bestmatch6/28
Average27.50
econ4.98
Strike Rate33.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches69
Innings117
overs1622.4
Runs5368
wickets214
bestinning7/24
bestmatch11/104
Average25.08
econ3.30
Strike Rate45.4
4W8
5W11
10W2
