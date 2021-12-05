Daryn Dupavillon
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|17
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|170.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|8
|Average
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|24
|Average
|15.16
|Strike Rate
|97.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|8
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|789
|High Score
|44
|Average
|13.84
|Strike Rate
|59.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|108
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|11
|Runs
|51
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|30
|overs
|102
|Runs
|715
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|19.86
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|overs
|220.3
|Runs
|1100
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|6/28
|bestmatch
|6/28
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|117
|overs
|1622.4
|Runs
|5368
|wickets
|214
|bestinning
|7/24
|bestmatch
|11/104
|Average
|25.08
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|8
|5W
|11
|10W
|2