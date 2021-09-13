Mitchell McClenaghan
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 2 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|34
|Average
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|78.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|10
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|104.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|271
|High Score
|20
|Average
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|115.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|15
|4s
|17
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|323
|High Score
|34
|Average
|13.45
|Strike Rate
|78.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|27
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|444
|High Score
|73
|Average
|14.32
|Strike Rate
|40.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|41
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|45
|overs
|389.2
|Runs
|2313
|wickets
|82
|bestinning
|5/58
|bestmatch
|5/58
|Average
|28.20
|econ
|5.94
|Strike Rate
|28.4
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|overs
|101.2
|Runs
|789
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|26.30
|econ
|7.78
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|199
|overs
|722.5
|Runs
|6172
|wickets
|241
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|25.60
|econ
|8.53
|Strike Rate
|17.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|98
|overs
|835.5
|Runs
|4770
|wickets
|190
|bestinning
|6/41
|bestmatch
|6/41
|Average
|25.10
|econ
|5.70
|Strike Rate
|26.3
|4W
|12
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|71
|overs
|1225.3
|Runs
|4360
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|8/23
|bestmatch
|9/81
|Average
|37.26
|econ
|3.55
|Strike Rate
|62.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0