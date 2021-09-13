                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age36 years, 2 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches48
Innings14
Not Out10
Runs108
High Score34
Average27.00
Strike Rate78.26
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s10
Matches29
Innings8
Not Out4
Runs24
High Score10
Average6.00
Strike Rate104.34
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches203
Innings77
Not Out34
Runs271
High Score20
Average6.30
Strike Rate115.31
100s0
50s0
6s15
4s17
Matches103
Innings43
Not Out19
Runs323
High Score34
Average13.45
Strike Rate78.20
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s27
Matches38
Innings45
Not Out14
Runs444
High Score73
Average14.32
Strike Rate40.54
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s41
Matches48
Innings45
overs389.2
Runs2313
wickets82
bestinning5/58
bestmatch5/58
Average28.20
econ5.94
Strike Rate28.4
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches29
Innings29
overs101.2
Runs789
wickets30
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average26.30
econ7.78
Strike Rate20.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings199
overs722.5
Runs6172
wickets241
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average25.60
econ8.53
Strike Rate17.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches103
Innings98
overs835.5
Runs4770
wickets190
bestinning6/41
bestmatch6/41
Average25.10
econ5.70
Strike Rate26.3
4W12
5W4
10W0
Matches38
Innings71
overs1225.3
Runs4360
wickets117
bestinning8/23
bestmatch9/81
Average37.26
econ3.55
Strike Rate62.8
4W3
5W3
10W0
