                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kyle Mills

Kyle Mills
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age43 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches19
Innings30
Not Out5
Runs289
High Score57
Average11.56
Strike Rate38.58
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s37
Matches170
Innings101
Not Out34
Runs1047
High Score54
Average15.62
Strike Rate81.66
100s0
50s2
6s38
4s76
Matches42
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs137
High Score33
Average11.41
Strike Rate111.38
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s11
Matches98
Innings44
Not Out16
Runs301
High Score33
Average10.75
Strike Rate99.01
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s19
Matches259
Innings171
Not Out53
Runs2212
High Score57
Average18.74
Strike Rate
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches76
Innings108
Not Out25
Runs2166
High Score117
Average26.09
Strike Rate
100s1
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings31
overs483.4
Runs1453
wickets44
bestinning4/16
bestmatch6/77
Average33.02
econ3.00
Strike Rate65.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches170
Innings169
overs1371.4
Runs6485
wickets240
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average27.02
econ4.72
Strike Rate34.2
4W8
5W1
10W0
Matches42
Innings42
overs149.3
Runs1228
wickets43
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average28.55
econ8.21
Strike Rate20.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings96
overs351
Runs2846
wickets105
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average27.10
econ8.10
Strike Rate20.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches259
Innings0
overs2101.3
Runs9566
wickets361
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average26.49
econ4.55
Strike Rate34.9
4W11
5W1
10W0
Matches76
Innings0
overs2058.2
Runs6083
wickets204
bestinning5/33
bestmatch
Average29.81
econ2.95
Strike Rate60.5
4W0
5W5
10W2
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.