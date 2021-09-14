Kyle Mills
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|289
|High Score
|57
|Average
|11.56
|Strike Rate
|38.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|37
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|1047
|High Score
|54
|Average
|15.62
|Strike Rate
|81.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|38
|4s
|76
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|137
|High Score
|33
|Average
|11.41
|Strike Rate
|111.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|11
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|301
|High Score
|33
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|99.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|19
|Matches
|259
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|2212
|High Score
|57
|Average
|18.74
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|2166
|High Score
|117
|Average
|26.09
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|31
|overs
|483.4
|Runs
|1453
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|6/77
|Average
|33.02
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|65.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|169
|overs
|1371.4
|Runs
|6485
|wickets
|240
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|27.02
|econ
|4.72
|Strike Rate
|34.2
|4W
|8
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|42
|overs
|149.3
|Runs
|1228
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|28.55
|econ
|8.21
|Strike Rate
|20.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|96
|overs
|351
|Runs
|2846
|wickets
|105
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|27.10
|econ
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|20.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|259
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2101.3
|Runs
|9566
|wickets
|361
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|26.49
|econ
|4.55
|Strike Rate
|34.9
|4W
|11
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2058.2
|Runs
|6083
|wickets
|204
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.81
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|5
|10W
|2