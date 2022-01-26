Phil Mustard
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 10 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|233
|High Score
|83
|Average
|23.30
|Strike Rate
|92.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|28
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|40
|Average
|30.00
|Strike Rate
|162.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|5
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|181
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4229
|High Score
|97
|Average
|24.44
|Strike Rate
|122.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|22
|6s
|105
|4s
|475
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|188
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|5484
|High Score
|143
|Average
|30.63
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|210
|Innings
|322
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|8700
|High Score
|130
|Average
|30.41
|Strike Rate
|59.13
|100s
|7
|50s
|52
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|210
|Innings
|0
|overs
|21.1
|Runs
|150
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|150.00
|econ
|7.08
|Strike Rate
|127.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0