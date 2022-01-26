                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Phil Mustard

Phil Mustard
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age39 years, 10 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs233
High Score83
Average23.30
Strike Rate92.46
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s28
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs60
High Score40
Average30.00
Strike Rate162.16
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s5
Matches192
Innings181
Not Out8
Runs4229
High Score97
Average24.44
Strike Rate122.40
100s0
50s22
6s105
4s475
Matches205
Innings188
Not Out9
Runs5484
High Score143
Average30.63
Strike Rate
100s7
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches210
Innings322
Not Out36
Runs8700
High Score130
Average30.41
Strike Rate59.13
100s7
50s52
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches192
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches205
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches210
Innings0
overs21.1
Runs150
wickets1
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average150.00
econ7.08
Strike Rate127.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.