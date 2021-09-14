Shane Bond
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 2 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|41
|Average
|12.92
|Strike Rate
|38.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|20
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|292
|High Score
|31
|Average
|16.22
|Strike Rate
|76.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|19
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|8
|Average
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|8
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|103.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|498
|High Score
|40
|Average
|13.45
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|830
|High Score
|100
|Average
|16.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|32
|overs
|562
|Runs
|1922
|wickets
|87
|bestinning
|6/51
|bestmatch
|10/99
|Average
|22.09
|econ
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|4W
|7
|5W
|5
|10W
|1
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|80
|overs
|715.5
|Runs
|3070
|wickets
|147
|bestinning
|6/19
|bestmatch
|6/19
|Average
|20.88
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|29.2
|4W
|7
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|77.3
|Runs
|543
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|21.72
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|40
|overs
|156.3
|Runs
|1109
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|21.74
|econ
|7.08
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1150.3
|Runs
|5083
|wickets
|214
|bestinning
|6/19
|bestmatch
|6/19
|Average
|23.75
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|32.2
|4W
|9
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1710.3
|Runs
|5478
|wickets
|225
|bestinning
|7/66
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.34
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|45.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|12
|10W
|1