Shane Bond

Shane Bond
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age47 years, 2 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches18
Innings20
Not Out7
Runs168
High Score41
Average12.92
Strike Rate38.88
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s20
Matches82
Innings40
Not Out22
Runs292
High Score31
Average16.22
Strike Rate76.04
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s19
Matches20
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs21
High Score8
Average4.20
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches40
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs32
High Score8
Average4.00
Strike Rate103.22
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches135
Innings70
Not Out33
Runs498
High Score40
Average13.45
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches60
Innings70
Not Out20
Runs830
High Score100
Average16.60
Strike Rate
100s1
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches18
Innings32
overs562
Runs1922
wickets87
bestinning6/51
bestmatch10/99
Average22.09
econ3.41
Strike Rate38.7
4W7
5W5
10W1
Matches82
Innings80
overs715.5
Runs3070
wickets147
bestinning6/19
bestmatch6/19
Average20.88
econ4.28
Strike Rate29.2
4W7
5W4
10W0
Matches20
Innings20
overs77.3
Runs543
wickets25
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average21.72
econ7.00
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings40
overs156.3
Runs1109
wickets51
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average21.74
econ7.08
Strike Rate18.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches135
Innings0
overs1150.3
Runs5083
wickets214
bestinning6/19
bestmatch6/19
Average23.75
econ4.41
Strike Rate32.2
4W9
5W5
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs1710.3
Runs5478
wickets225
bestinning7/66
bestmatch
Average24.34
econ3.20
Strike Rate45.6
4W0
5W12
10W1
