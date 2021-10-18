                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Abdul Razzaq

Abdul Razzaq
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age42 years, 8 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches46
Innings77
Not Out9
Runs1946
High Score134
Average28.61
Strike Rate41.04
100s3
50s7
6s23
4s230
Matches265
Innings228
Not Out57
Runs5080
High Score112
Average29.70
Strike Rate81.25
100s3
50s23
6s124
4s382
Matches32
Innings29
Not Out10
Runs393
High Score46
Average20.68
Strike Rate116.61
100s0
50s0
6s21
4s21
Matches142
Innings126
Not Out31
Runs2578
High Score109
Average27.13
Strike Rate131.06
100s1
50s9
6s107
4s222
Matches345
Innings299
Not Out71
Runs6851
High Score112
Average30.04
Strike Rate
100s3
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches123
Innings193
Not Out28
Runs5371
High Score203
Average32.55
Strike Rate
100s8
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings76
overs1168
Runs3694
wickets100
bestinning5/35
bestmatch7/155
Average36.94
econ3.16
Strike Rate70.0
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches265
Innings254
overs1823.3
Runs8564
wickets269
bestinning6/35
bestmatch6/35
Average31.83
econ4.69
Strike Rate40.6
4W8
5W3
10W0
Matches32
Innings22
overs56.3
Runs395
wickets20
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average19.75
econ6.99
Strike Rate16.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings128
overs409.3
Runs3133
wickets135
bestinning4/13
bestmatch4/13
Average23.20
econ7.65
Strike Rate18.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches345
Innings0
overs2419.2
Runs11689
wickets385
bestinning6/35
bestmatch6/35
Average30.36
econ4.83
Strike Rate37.7
4W13
5W4
10W0
Matches123
Innings0
overs3201
Runs11155
wickets355
bestinning7/51
bestmatch
Average31.42
econ3.48
Strike Rate54.1
4W0
5W13
10W2
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.