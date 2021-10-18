Abdul Razzaq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1946
|High Score
|134
|Average
|28.61
|Strike Rate
|41.04
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|23
|4s
|230
|Matches
|265
|Innings
|228
|Not Out
|57
|Runs
|5080
|High Score
|112
|Average
|29.70
|Strike Rate
|81.25
|100s
|3
|50s
|23
|6s
|124
|4s
|382
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|393
|High Score
|46
|Average
|20.68
|Strike Rate
|116.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|21
|4s
|21
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|126
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|2578
|High Score
|109
|Average
|27.13
|Strike Rate
|131.06
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|107
|4s
|222
|Matches
|345
|Innings
|299
|Not Out
|71
|Runs
|6851
|High Score
|112
|Average
|30.04
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|193
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|5371
|High Score
|203
|Average
|32.55
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|76
|overs
|1168
|Runs
|3694
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|7/155
|Average
|36.94
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|265
|Innings
|254
|overs
|1823.3
|Runs
|8564
|wickets
|269
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|6/35
|Average
|31.83
|econ
|4.69
|Strike Rate
|40.6
|4W
|8
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|22
|overs
|56.3
|Runs
|395
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|19.75
|econ
|6.99
|Strike Rate
|16.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|128
|overs
|409.3
|Runs
|3133
|wickets
|135
|bestinning
|4/13
|bestmatch
|4/13
|Average
|23.20
|econ
|7.65
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|345
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2419.2
|Runs
|11689
|wickets
|385
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|6/35
|Average
|30.36
|econ
|4.83
|Strike Rate
|37.7
|4W
|13
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3201
|Runs
|11155
|wickets
|355
|bestinning
|7/51
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.42
|econ
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|54.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|13
|10W
|2