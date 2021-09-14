James Franklin
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 9 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|808
|High Score
|122
|Average
|20.71
|Strike Rate
|37.35
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|82
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|1270
|High Score
|98
|Average
|23.96
|Strike Rate
|76.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|97
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|463
|High Score
|60
|Average
|20.13
|Strike Rate
|118.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|23
|4s
|28
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|210
|Not Out
|51
|Runs
|4372
|High Score
|90
|Average
|27.49
|Strike Rate
|124.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|15
|6s
|180
|4s
|274
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|244
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|5811
|High Score
|133
|Average
|32.83
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|321
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|9780
|High Score
|219
|Average
|35.56
|Strike Rate
|100s
|22
|50s
|44
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|54
|overs
|794.3
|Runs
|2786
|wickets
|82
|bestinning
|6/119
|bestmatch
|7/117
|Average
|33.97
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|58.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|97
|overs
|641.2
|Runs
|3354
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|41.40
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|47.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|26
|overs
|54.3
|Runs
|417
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|20.85
|econ
|7.65
|Strike Rate
|16.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|172
|overs
|404.4
|Runs
|3430
|wickets
|111
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|30.90
|econ
|8.47
|Strike Rate
|21.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1603.5
|Runs
|7920
|wickets
|230
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|34.43
|econ
|4.93
|Strike Rate
|41.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4251.3
|Runs
|13503
|wickets
|479
|bestinning
|7/14
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.18
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|53.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|14
|10W
|1