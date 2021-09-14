                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

James Franklin

James Franklin
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age41 years, 9 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches31
Innings46
Not Out7
Runs808
High Score122
Average20.71
Strike Rate37.35
100s1
50s2
6s5
4s82
Matches110
Innings80
Not Out27
Runs1270
High Score98
Average23.96
Strike Rate76.92
100s0
50s4
6s17
4s97
Matches38
Innings31
Not Out8
Runs463
High Score60
Average20.13
Strike Rate118.41
100s0
50s2
6s23
4s28
Matches233
Innings210
Not Out51
Runs4372
High Score90
Average27.49
Strike Rate124.73
100s0
50s15
6s180
4s274
Matches292
Innings244
Not Out67
Runs5811
High Score133
Average32.83
Strike Rate
100s4
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches206
Innings321
Not Out46
Runs9780
High Score219
Average35.56
Strike Rate
100s22
50s44
6s0
4s0
Matches31
Innings54
overs794.3
Runs2786
wickets82
bestinning6/119
bestmatch7/117
Average33.97
econ3.50
Strike Rate58.1
4W6
5W3
10W0
Matches110
Innings97
overs641.2
Runs3354
wickets81
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average41.40
econ5.22
Strike Rate47.5
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches38
Innings26
overs54.3
Runs417
wickets20
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average20.85
econ7.65
Strike Rate16.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches233
Innings172
overs404.4
Runs3430
wickets111
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average30.90
econ8.47
Strike Rate21.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches292
Innings0
overs1603.5
Runs7920
wickets230
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average34.43
econ4.93
Strike Rate41.8
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches206
Innings0
overs4251.3
Runs13503
wickets479
bestinning7/14
bestmatch
Average28.18
econ3.17
Strike Rate53.2
4W0
5W14
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.