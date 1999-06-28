                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rohan Rangarajan

Rohan Rangarajan
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 1 month26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs243
High Score49
Average13.50
Strike Rate103.40
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s26
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs243
High Score49
Average13.50
Strike Rate103.40
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s26
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs258
High Score87
Average25.80
Strike Rate66.49
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s30
Matches19
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings4
overs15
Runs77
wickets2
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average38.50
econ5.13
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
