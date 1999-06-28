Rohan Rangarajan
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 1 month26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|243
|High Score
|49
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|103.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|26
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|258
|High Score
|87
|Average
|25.80
|Strike Rate
|66.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|30
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15
|Runs
|77
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|38.50
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0