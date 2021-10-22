                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Navin Param

Navin Param
NationalitySingapore
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age26 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches15
Innings13
Not Out4
Runs257
High Score72
Average28.55
Strike Rate125.36
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s21
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs104
High Score66
Average34.66
Strike Rate57.77
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s9
Matches15
Innings3
overs8
Runs55
wickets2
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average27.50
econ6.87
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings2
overs16
Runs69
wickets4
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average17.25
econ4.31
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
