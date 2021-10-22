Navin Param
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|257
|High Score
|72
|Average
|28.55
|Strike Rate
|125.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|21
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|104
|High Score
|66
|Average
|34.66
|Strike Rate
|57.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|9
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|55
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|6.87
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|overs
|16
|Runs
|69
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|17.25
|econ
|4.31
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0