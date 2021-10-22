                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chetan Suryawanshi

Chetan Suryawanshi
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 6 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average2.00
Strike Rate66.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings1
overs2
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average13.00
econ6.50
Strike Rate12.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
