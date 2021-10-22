Chetan Suryawanshi
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 6 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|12.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
