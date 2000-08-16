Janak Prakash
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|391
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.72
|Strike Rate
|131.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|18
|4s
|23
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|391
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.72
|Strike Rate
|131.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|18
|4s
|23
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|34
|Average
|13.66
|Strike Rate
|101.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|overs
|94.4
|Runs
|782
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|26.06
|econ
|8.26
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|overs
|94.4
|Runs
|782
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|26.06
|econ
|8.26
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|7
|overs
|49.1
|Runs
|248
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|19.07
|econ
|5.04
|Strike Rate
|22.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0