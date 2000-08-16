                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Janak Prakash

Janak Prakash
NationalitySingapore
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches27
Innings25
Not Out7
Runs391
High Score56
Average21.72
Strike Rate131.20
100s0
50s1
6s18
4s23
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs82
High Score34
Average13.66
Strike Rate101.23
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s6
Matches27
Innings27
overs94.4
Runs782
wickets30
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average26.06
econ8.26
Strike Rate18.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings7
overs49.1
Runs248
wickets13
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average19.07
econ5.04
Strike Rate22.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
