                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches42
Innings32
Not Out7
Runs493
High Score61
Average19.72
Strike Rate142.89
100s0
50s3
6s26
4s37
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out3
Runs536
High Score63
Average29.77
Strike Rate99.25
100s0
50s2
6s23
4s39
Matches9
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs436
High Score122
Average43.60
Strike Rate52.34
100s1
50s3
6s11
4s55
Matches42
Innings18
overs42
Runs352
wickets10
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average35.20
econ8.38
Strike Rate25.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings21
overs121.5
Runs673
wickets22
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/37
Average30.59
econ5.52
Strike Rate33.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs73.3
Runs227
wickets4
bestinning2/37
bestmatch2/37
Average56.75
econ3.08
Strike Rate110.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.