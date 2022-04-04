Shashank Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|493
|High Score
|61
|Average
|19.72
|Strike Rate
|142.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|26
|4s
|37
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|536
|High Score
|63
|Average
|29.77
|Strike Rate
|99.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|23
|4s
|39
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|436
|High Score
|122
|Average
|43.60
|Strike Rate
|52.34
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|11
|4s
|55
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|18
|overs
|42
|Runs
|352
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|35.20
|econ
|8.38
|Strike Rate
|25.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|overs
|121.5
|Runs
|673
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|30.59
|econ
|5.52
|Strike Rate
|33.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|73.3
|Runs
|227
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/37
|bestmatch
|2/37
|Average
|56.75
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|110.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0