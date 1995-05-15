Tushar Deshpande
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 3 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|20
|Average
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|124.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|58.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|258
|High Score
|62
|Average
|13.57
|Strike Rate
|52.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|29
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|116.4
|Runs
|1018
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|22.62
|econ
|8.72
|Strike Rate
|15.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|overs
|192.2
|Runs
|1195
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|41.20
|econ
|6.21
|Strike Rate
|39.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|34
|overs
|516.5
|Runs
|1631
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|6/70
|bestmatch
|9/99
|Average
|28.61
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|54.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0