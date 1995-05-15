                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches33
Innings9
Not Out4
Runs31
High Score20
Average6.20
Strike Rate124.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches27
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs14
High Score6
Average4.66
Strike Rate58.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches23
Innings28
Not Out9
Runs258
High Score62
Average13.57
Strike Rate52.76
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s29
Matches33
Innings33
overs116.4
Runs1018
wickets45
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average22.62
econ8.72
Strike Rate15.5
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings26
overs192.2
Runs1195
wickets29
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average41.20
econ6.21
Strike Rate39.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches23
Innings34
overs516.5
Runs1631
wickets57
bestinning6/70
bestmatch9/99
Average28.61
econ3.15
Strike Rate54.4
4W3
5W3
10W0
