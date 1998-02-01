                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ruben Trumpelmann

Ruben Trumpelmann
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches11
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs118
High Score28
Average14.75
Strike Rate75.64
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s6
Matches18
Innings9
Not Out6
Runs63
High Score19
Average21.00
Strike Rate136.95
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches23
Innings12
Not Out7
Runs81
High Score19
Average16.20
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s5
Matches24
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs288
High Score67
Average19.20
Strike Rate85.97
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s22
Matches17
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs345
High Score73
Average20.29
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s2
6s10
4s35
Matches11
Innings11
overs92
Runs496
wickets15
bestinning5/76
bestmatch5/76
Average33.06
econ5.39
Strike Rate36.8
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches18
Innings15
overs50.1
Runs337
wickets12
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average28.08
econ6.71
Strike Rate25.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings20
overs68.1
Runs467
wickets17
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average27.47
econ6.85
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings24
overs199.3
Runs995
wickets28
bestinning5/76
bestmatch5/76
Average35.53
econ4.98
Strike Rate42.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches17
Innings27
overs324
Runs1015
wickets41
bestinning4/27
bestmatch5/44
Average24.75
econ3.13
Strike Rate47.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
