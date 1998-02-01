Ruben Trumpelmann
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|118
|High Score
|28
|Average
|14.75
|Strike Rate
|75.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|6
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|19
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|136.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|19
|Average
|16.20
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|5
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|288
|High Score
|67
|Average
|19.20
|Strike Rate
|85.97
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|22
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|345
|High Score
|73
|Average
|20.29
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|35
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|92
|Runs
|496
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|5/76
|bestmatch
|5/76
|Average
|33.06
|econ
|5.39
|Strike Rate
|36.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|overs
|50.1
|Runs
|337
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|28.08
|econ
|6.71
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|20
|overs
|68.1
|Runs
|467
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|27.47
|econ
|6.85
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|199.3
|Runs
|995
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|5/76
|bestmatch
|5/76
|Average
|35.53
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|42.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|27
|overs
|324
|Runs
|1015
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|5/44
|Average
|24.75
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|47.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0