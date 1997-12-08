Virat Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1899
|High Score
|103
|Average
|34.52
|Strike Rate
|124.85
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|54
|4s
|183
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1633
|High Score
|100
|Average
|37.97
|Strike Rate
|79.54
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|22
|4s
|152
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1785
|High Score
|140
|Average
|33.05
|Strike Rate
|42.76
|100s
|6
|50s
|4
|6s
|19
|4s
|217
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|5
|overs
|10
|Runs
|87
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|87.00
|econ
|8.70
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|9
|overs
|20.2
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/59
|bestmatch
|1/59
|Average
|147.00
|econ
|7.22
|Strike Rate
|122.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0