Virat Singh

Virat Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches69
Innings68
Not Out13
Runs1899
High Score103
Average34.52
Strike Rate124.85
100s1
50s11
6s54
4s183
Matches50
Innings50
Not Out7
Runs1633
High Score100
Average37.97
Strike Rate79.54
100s1
50s13
6s22
4s152
Matches35
Innings58
Not Out4
Runs1785
High Score140
Average33.05
Strike Rate42.76
100s6
50s4
6s19
4s217
Matches69
Innings5
overs10
Runs87
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average87.00
econ8.70
Strike Rate60.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings9
overs20.2
Runs147
wickets1
bestinning1/59
bestmatch1/59
Average147.00
econ7.22
Strike Rate122.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
