Haseeb Hameed

Haseeb Hameed
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches10
Innings19
Not Out1
Runs439
High Score82
Average24.38
Strike Rate32.02
100s0
50s4
6s2
4s50
Matches29
Innings28
Not Out5
Runs968
High Score114
Average42.08
Strike Rate84.32
100s2
50s6
6s4
4s96
Matches98
Innings165
Not Out15
Runs5115
High Score196
Average34.10
Strike Rate40.92
100s11
50s29
6s13
4s651
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings6
overs19
Runs60
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.15
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
