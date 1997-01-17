Haseeb Hameed
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|439
|High Score
|82
|Average
|24.38
|Strike Rate
|32.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|2
|4s
|50
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|968
|High Score
|114
|Average
|42.08
|Strike Rate
|84.32
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|4
|4s
|96
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|165
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|5115
|High Score
|196
|Average
|34.10
|Strike Rate
|40.92
|100s
|11
|50s
|29
|6s
|13
|4s
|651
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|6
|overs
|19
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0