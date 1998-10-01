                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Himanshu Rana

Himanshu Rana
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 10 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches37
Innings36
Not Out3
Runs912
High Score87
Average27.63
Strike Rate124.93
100s0
50s8
6s22
4s104
Matches28
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs785
High Score102
Average30.19
Strike Rate77.64
100s1
50s3
6s9
4s81
Matches33
Innings57
Not Out1
Runs1631
High Score164
Average29.12
Strike Rate50.73
100s3
50s8
6s6
4s194
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings3
overs7
Runs45
wickets1
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average45.00
econ6.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings10
overs21
Runs92
wickets3
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average30.66
econ4.38
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
