Himanshu Rana
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|912
|High Score
|87
|Average
|27.63
|Strike Rate
|124.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|22
|4s
|104
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|785
|High Score
|102
|Average
|30.19
|Strike Rate
|77.64
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|9
|4s
|81
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1631
|High Score
|164
|Average
|29.12
|Strike Rate
|50.73
|100s
|3
|50s
|8
|6s
|6
|4s
|194
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|45
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|10
|overs
|21
|Runs
|92
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|30.66
|econ
|4.38
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0