Mukidul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 1 month24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|11
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|89.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|2
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|23
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|61.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|1
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|43
|High Score
|11
|Average
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|27.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|3
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|30
|overs
|99.2
|Runs
|871
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|26.39
|econ
|8.76
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|201.3
|Runs
|1081
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|4/62
|bestmatch
|4/62
|Average
|30.88
|econ
|5.36
|Strike Rate
|34.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|26
|overs
|379.4
|Runs
|1230
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|6/64
|bestmatch
|12/131
|Average
|24.60
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|45.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|1