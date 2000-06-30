                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mukidul Islam

Mukidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 1 month24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches33
Innings13
Not Out6
Runs42
High Score11
Average6.00
Strike Rate89.36
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s2
Matches25
Innings13
Not Out7
Runs36
High Score23
Average6.00
Strike Rate61.01
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s1
Matches15
Innings19
Not Out11
Runs43
High Score11
Average5.37
Strike Rate27.21
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s3
Matches33
Innings30
overs99.2
Runs871
wickets33
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average26.39
econ8.76
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings24
overs201.3
Runs1081
wickets35
bestinning4/62
bestmatch4/62
Average30.88
econ5.36
Strike Rate34.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings26
overs379.4
Runs1230
wickets50
bestinning6/64
bestmatch12/131
Average24.60
econ3.23
Strike Rate45.5
4W1
5W3
10W1
