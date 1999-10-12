Hasan Mahmud
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|11.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|15
|Average
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|105.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|8
|Average
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|40.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|19
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|35.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|36.2
|Runs
|216
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/28
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|5.94
|Strike Rate
|27.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|12
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|2/28
|Average
|26.33
|econ
|6.58
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|86.1
|Runs
|694
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/32
|bestmatch
|4/32
|Average
|28.91
|econ
|8.05
|Strike Rate
|21.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|overs
|232.5
|Runs
|1179
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|34.67
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|41.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|24
|overs
|389.2
|Runs
|1255
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|5/89
|Average
|33.91
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|63.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0