Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average0.50
Strike Rate11.11
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average3.00
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings8
Not Out5
Runs19
High Score15
Average6.33
Strike Rate105.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches28
Innings12
Not Out5
Runs27
High Score8
Average3.85
Strike Rate40.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches14
Innings18
Not Out8
Runs90
High Score19
Average9.00
Strike Rate35.85
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches5
Innings5
overs36.2
Runs216
wickets8
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/28
Average27.00
econ5.94
Strike Rate27.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs12
Runs79
wickets3
bestinning2/28
bestmatch2/28
Average26.33
econ6.58
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings25
overs86.1
Runs694
wickets24
bestinning4/32
bestmatch4/32
Average28.91
econ8.05
Strike Rate21.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings28
overs232.5
Runs1179
wickets34
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average34.67
econ5.06
Strike Rate41.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings24
overs389.2
Runs1255
wickets37
bestinning4/35
bestmatch5/89
Average33.91
econ3.22
Strike Rate63.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
