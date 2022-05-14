                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Wayne Madsen

Wayne Madsen
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches147
Innings143
Not Out24
Runs3622
High Score100
Average30.43
Strike Rate136.88
100s1
50s23
6s76
4s360
Matches105
Innings97
Not Out17
Runs3323
High Score138
Average41.53
Strike Rate89.93
100s6
50s19
6s0
4s0
Matches211
Innings376
Not Out27
Runs13889
High Score231
Average39.79
Strike Rate51.85
100s35
50s73
6s0
4s0
Matches147
Innings43
overs94
Runs755
wickets22
bestinning2/20
bestmatch2/20
Average34.31
econ8.03
Strike Rate25.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings0
overs111.2
Runs573
wickets16
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average35.81
econ5.14
Strike Rate41.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches211
Innings0
overs603
Runs1944
wickets38
bestinning3/45
bestmatch
Average51.15
econ3.22
Strike Rate95.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
