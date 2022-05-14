Wayne Madsen
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|143
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|3622
|High Score
|100
|Average
|30.43
|Strike Rate
|136.88
|100s
|1
|50s
|23
|6s
|76
|4s
|360
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|97
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3323
|High Score
|138
|Average
|41.53
|Strike Rate
|89.93
|100s
|6
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|376
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|13889
|High Score
|231
|Average
|39.79
|Strike Rate
|51.85
|100s
|35
|50s
|73
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|43
|overs
|94
|Runs
|755
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|34.31
|econ
|8.03
|Strike Rate
|25.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|0
|overs
|111.2
|Runs
|573
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|35.81
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|41.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|0
|overs
|603
|Runs
|1944
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|3/45
|bestmatch
|Average
|51.15
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|95.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0