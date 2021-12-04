                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age28 years, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches127
Innings125
Not Out12
Runs3399
High Score127
Average30.07
Strike Rate138.22
100s1
50s26
6s151
4s298
Matches56
Innings54
Not Out1
Runs1808
High Score164
Average34.11
Strike Rate86.79
100s3
50s10
6s43
4s190
Matches79
Innings129
Not Out8
Runs3937
High Score176
Average32.53
Strike Rate52.44
100s10
50s16
6s30
4s523
Matches127
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
