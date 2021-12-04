Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|3399
|High Score
|127
|Average
|30.07
|Strike Rate
|138.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|26
|6s
|151
|4s
|298
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1808
|High Score
|164
|Average
|34.11
|Strike Rate
|86.79
|100s
|3
|50s
|10
|6s
|43
|4s
|190
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|129
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3937
|High Score
|176
|Average
|32.53
|Strike Rate
|52.44
|100s
|10
|50s
|16
|6s
|30
|4s
|523
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0