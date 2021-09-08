Azam Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|18
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|138.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.83
|Strike Rate
|110.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|252
|High Score
|69
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|68.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|29
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|57.00
|econ
|7.60
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|94.2
|Runs
|481
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|7/18
|bestmatch
|7/18
|Average
|24.05
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|28.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|25
|overs
|362.2
|Runs
|1347
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|9/117
|Average
|27.48
|econ
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|44.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0