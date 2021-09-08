                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Azam Khan

Azam Khan
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age35 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches4
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score18
Average18.00
Strike Rate138.46
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches15
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs53
High Score23
Average8.83
Strike Rate110.41
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches14
Innings21
Not Out3
Runs252
High Score69
Average14.00
Strike Rate68.85
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s29
Matches4
Innings4
overs15
Runs114
wickets2
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average57.00
econ7.60
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs94.2
Runs481
wickets20
bestinning7/18
bestmatch7/18
Average24.05
econ5.09
Strike Rate28.3
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches14
Innings25
overs362.2
Runs1347
wickets49
bestinning5/45
bestmatch9/117
Average27.48
econ3.71
Strike Rate44.3
4W3
5W2
10W0
