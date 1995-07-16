                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sam Hain

Sam Hain
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 1 month8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches97
Innings94
Not Out18
Runs2811
High Score112
Average36.98
Strike Rate131.47
100s1
50s19
6s72
4s260
Matches59
Innings57
Not Out9
Runs2810
High Score161
Average58.54
Strike Rate86.38
100s10
50s15
6s20
4s258
Matches104
Innings166
Not Out16
Runs5878
High Score208
Average39.18
Strike Rate44.89
100s14
50s32
6s10
4s703
Matches97
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings4
overs7.1
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.88
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
