Sam Hain
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 1 month8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|2811
|High Score
|112
|Average
|36.98
|Strike Rate
|131.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|19
|6s
|72
|4s
|260
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2810
|High Score
|161
|Average
|58.54
|Strike Rate
|86.38
|100s
|10
|50s
|15
|6s
|20
|4s
|258
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|5878
|High Score
|208
|Average
|39.18
|Strike Rate
|44.89
|100s
|14
|50s
|32
|6s
|10
|4s
|703
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7.1
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0