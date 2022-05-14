                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Laurie Evans

Laurie Evans
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches221
Innings201
Not Out49
Runs5060
High Score108
Average33.28
Strike Rate134.75
100s2
50s33
6s179
4s429
Matches63
Innings57
Not Out11
Runs1735
High Score134
Average37.71
Strike Rate96.98
100s3
50s5
6s52
4s142
Matches73
Innings125
Not Out6
Runs3495
High Score213
Average29.36
Strike Rate46.43
100s6
50s18
6s7
4s477
Matches221
Innings4
overs3.4
Runs35
wickets1
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average35.00
econ9.54
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings4
overs9
Runs82
wickets1
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average82.00
econ9.11
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches73
Innings11
overs61
Runs270
wickets2
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average135.00
econ4.42
Strike Rate183.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
