Laurie Evans
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|201
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|5060
|High Score
|108
|Average
|33.28
|Strike Rate
|134.75
|100s
|2
|50s
|33
|6s
|179
|4s
|429
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1735
|High Score
|134
|Average
|37.71
|Strike Rate
|96.98
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|52
|4s
|142
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3495
|High Score
|213
|Average
|29.36
|Strike Rate
|46.43
|100s
|6
|50s
|18
|6s
|7
|4s
|477
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|4
|overs
|3.4
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|35.00
|econ
|9.54
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|4
|overs
|9
|Runs
|82
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|82.00
|econ
|9.11
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|11
|overs
|61
|Runs
|270
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|135.00
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|183.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0